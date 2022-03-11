Wajir political jitters calmed as Ahmed Muktar welcomes boss back

The political turbulence that rocked Wajir County for the past nine months has subsided after Mr Ahmed Muktar accepted a court verdict that allowed his former boss back in office.

On Wednesday, the Court of Appeal rejected a request by Mr Muktar, who was controversially sworn in as the county chief, to remain in office after the High Court quashed the impeachment of Governor Mohamed Abdi.

Mr Muktar wanted to continue occupying the governor’s office pending the determination of his appeal against the High Court’s decision that reinstated his boss.

He had urged the court to suspend the execution of the February 16 judgment on the grounds that he had an arguable appeal with high chances of success.

The High Court overturned the impeachment following a finding that the county assembly had not conducted public participation when it launched the impeachment process.

The court said both the county assembly and the Senate violated the law because Wajir residents were supposed to be involved in the ouster motion.

The High Court further ruled that Mr Muktar was sworn in against court orders that had stopped the event

“Even though Mr Muktar’s appeal is arguable, our decision not to grant the injunctive relief sought pending appeal would by no means render the intended appeal nugatory,” said justices Wanjiru Karanja, Hannah Okwengu and Imaana Laibuta.

Mr Muktar has been in office since May 18, 2021 as Wajir governor following the impeachment of Mr Abdi.

“We respect the courts and we shall abide by the orders. I want to thank the county staff who have worked with me very well for the period I have been in office,” Mr Muktar said.

He added: “The 20 days lapsed but we did not get an extension of the same stay orders and that means the former governor is free to resume office.”

Mr Muktar said Mr Abdi could come to his office and did not need goons to break in as he had done on a previous occasion.

On September 8, Mr Abdi stormed the governor’s office and broke doors after being reinstated.

“I appeal to all county staff to be in office to welcome the former governor as he takes back his position,” Mr Muktar said. Mr Abdi was expected in Wajir on Thursday.

Mr Muktar said Wajir has had a leadership change through legal means.

He listed his achievements for the period was in office, including drought mitigation and disbursement of bursaries to needy students.

“We have released over Sh100 million for bursaries for needy students in Wajir County and reactivated the Sh14 million disability fund that had been dormant for long,” he said.

He added: “I am glad we have done something in the short period and we had plans to do more but now that the courts have reinstated our former governor, we respect that.”

Mr Muktar vowed to proceed with his plans to contest the governor’s seat in the August elections.

“This gives me more time to campaign and get back in the same office in August,” he said.

He appealed for peaceful campaigns in Wajir, a county characterised by clan-based politics.

“We have so many gubernatorial candidates in Wajir at the moment and that gives all of us a chance to pick our preferred candidate without causing animosity,” he said.

He said he would go back to his deputy governor’s office, throwing into confusion the fate of Mr Hashim Musa.

Mr Musa has been the deputy governor since June last year.

Mr Abdi was impeached in April 2021 on allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of office and financial impropriety. Thirty-seven MCAs voted in favour of the impeachment motion while 10 opposed.