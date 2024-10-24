Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Wajir MCA still missing as DNA reveals body retrieved from lake is not his

Yussuf Ahmed

Missing Wajir MCA Yussuf Ahmed.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Groups

By  Nation Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The MCA went missing on September 13 after it was reported that he was abducted in Nairobi by unknown people.


Two DNA tests have revealed that the body recently recovered from Lake Yahud is not that of Wajir Ward Representative Yusuf Hussein.

This was confirmed Thursday by his family, who said private pathologists confirmed the result is negative.

The DNA outcome further deepens the mystery surrounding the disappearance of the MCA who went missing on September 13 after it was reported that he was abducted in Nairobi by unknown people.

Related

More follows...

In the headlines