Wajir MCA still missing as DNA reveals body retrieved from lake is not his
What you need to know:
- The MCA went missing on September 13 after it was reported that he was abducted in Nairobi by unknown people.
Two DNA tests have revealed that the body recently recovered from Lake Yahud is not that of Wajir Ward Representative Yusuf Hussein.
This was confirmed Thursday by his family, who said private pathologists confirmed the result is negative.
The DNA outcome further deepens the mystery surrounding the disappearance of the MCA who went missing on September 13 after it was reported that he was abducted in Nairobi by unknown people.
More follows...