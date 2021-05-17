Wajir health workers stay put as strike enters week two

Wajir health workers

A signpost at Wajir County Referral Hospital. An industrial strike by the county's health workers has entered week two.

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

An industrial strike by health workers in Wajir County has entered week two as the push for promotions, allowances and remittance of deductions gains momentum.

Related

More from Counties

  1. D-day for Bonchari voters in tension-filled mini poll

  2. Widow of slain Kiru Boys principal to know fate tomorrow

  3. Pro-Palestine protesters call for boycott of Israeli products

  4. Samburu women learn beadwork to end exploitation

  5. Police arrest elderly man for rape

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.