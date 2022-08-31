Wajir governor moves to revamp health sector

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi has vowed to revamp the ailing health sector.

After being sworn into office, Mr Abdullahi and his deputy Ahmed Muhumed held their first meeting with the County Public Service Board at the county headquarters on workforce issues, with a specific focus on health.

The governor later hosted Mr Ben Fisher and Mr James Moffet of the British High Commission. The two had attended his inauguration ceremony at the Wajir Stadium.

The Wajir government and the British High Commission have various development partnerships in health, infrastructure, education and security.

The governor promised to strengthen existing partnerships with development partners and explore new frontiers to enhance services for locals.

The governor and his deputy met with the County Health Management Team to understand staffing gaps in health and other challenges affecting services.

He promised to equip hospitals with the necessary staff and drugs.

"As we promised in our manifesto, we will reopen all closed facilities and stock adequate medical drugs at all times," Mr Abdullahi said.

The governor received officials from Safe Surgical Aid, a local health NGO, led by its officials Dr Abdihamid Noor and Alibash Mohamed, and their partners, United Hands Relief (UHR), led by its vice-president Dr Omar Ahmad Shahin.

Mr Abdullahi applauded them for conducting free medical camps "for our beloved Wajir residents in the last few days at Wajir County Referral Hospital, as part of their continuing charity medical camps in Wajir since last year".

They discussed how the county Health department and other partners could expand such medical care programmes to other parts of the county.

He promised to work with similar stakeholders in the health sector to fulfill his vision for Wajir residents.

On August 29, the governor flagged off ambulances that will support the county referral system and attend to medical emergencies.

The ambulances were procured through a grant from the World Bank under the Kenya Devolution Support Programme (KDSP).

The formerly marginalised Wajir County had recorded significant progress in health at the advent of devolution, but the gains deteriorated during the 2017-2022 period, with hospitals hit by lack of drugs and adequate personnel.

Habaswein Hospital in Wajir town, for instance, made history in 2016 when the first caesarean section was performed by a team of medical workers supported by the county health team.