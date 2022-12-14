Wajir County issues 200 title deeds to locals in historic first

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi has issued 200 title deeds as he rolled out plans to give 10,000 documents to residents.

It was the first time the county was giving the documents to land owners.

Mr Abdullahi said his administration will hasten processing of the title deeds to end land disputes that led to longstanding court battles.

"I would like to urge all the residents within Wajir Municipality to liaise with the Department of Lands, Spatial Planning and Urban Development to speed up the verification process to enable more residents to have ownership documents for their parcels of land," Mr Abdullahi told journalists.

Wajir County Land Tribunal was constituted by Mr Abdullahi in his first tenure to amicably address land squabbles.

Wajir town got a major facelift since the spatial planning was done that saw roads paved.

Governor Abdullahi is on serving his second term after garnering 35,533 votes followed by Dr. Hassan Fuje 27,224 in the August polls.

The two are now in court battle with Dr Hassan citing violence in Wajir East and Eldas in to have affected voter turn-out.

Wajir residents have however called on the two to put their differences aside and work together, terming the court case as waste of time and resources.

“In 2017 Governor Ahmed Abdullahi and Mohamed Abdi wasted millions at the corridors of courts that dragged to almost two years where we the public felt the pinch. Our businesses were closed, county employees didn’t receive salaries affecting the circulation of money, the repeat of that ordeal frightens me,” said Ibrahim Osman, a local trader.

Bucket latrines

The County has unique challenges from bad sanitation with most of its residents still using bucket latrines, dry shallow well, biting drought, mushrooming settlements with zero infrastructure and social amenities, no piped water, something the residents feel is a priority than unending court battles.

Meanwhile, Mr Abdullahi said his government is set to distribute 26,000 bags of livestock feeds to pastoralists affected by drought.

He said: “In the next few days, we shall deliver 22,000 bags of feeds and we expect another consignment of 4,000 bags of feeds which we have ordered through the Emergency Desert Locust Response project.”

He added: “In partnership with food security and livelihood development partners, we plan to distribute 3,000 bags of food to 1,500 households.”

The county has already donated 4,000 bags of relief supplies to locals.

The county also launched a livestock insurance to help locals who rely on animals for their livelihood.

Some 3,034 residents have registered for the livestock insurance with the county subsidizing the cost.

Mr Abdullahi said the Kenya Red Cross Society and the Kenya Meat Commission is to also buy 720 animals from locals and slaughter under a destocking programme.

He was happy Wajir Town was now clean and that street lighting will be completed soon.

On health, he said, the County Hospital Management Team had been restructured to improve services.

The county hospital is to further get a facelift to be a level V.

Health facilities

The county has also procured additional pharmaceuticals and non-pharmaceuticals for all the 122 health facilities and 258 outreach sites at total of Sh211 million.

The governor noted that the hospital has witnessed rising number of patients due to improved services. “Today the hospital is busy. It has witnessed an all-time high in monthly deliveries at 211 deliveries,” he said

Wajir government is also engaged in water trucking water to 155 centres in the county.

It also plans to drill 30 boreholes.

“The water services department has repaired water bowsers and as a result is to supply water to 155 sites,” he said.

On education, the governor called on parents to apply for county bursaries and announced that the bursary allocation will rise from Sh100 million to Sh150 million and will be disbursed before learning resumes.

The county government has directed the resumption of Early Childhood Development Education feeding programme in schools to boost enrolment and attendance.