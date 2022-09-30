Trio accused of killing person during August 9 polls in Wajir freed

Three people accused of killing a person at Raba Balley polling station in Wajir have been freed.

This is after the court closed a case involving them following the prosecution request.

Consequently, the prosecution requested for a public inquest on the death.

Bishar Khali Ali, a ward administrator of Burder, businessman Mowlid Khalif Ali and Abdihakin Billow Nur (a county executive committee member for finance) were accused of shooting and killing Ahmed Khosar Billow at a Raba Balley Polling Station on August 9.

Ahmed was on the queue to cast his vote during the General Election.

On September 26, the trio appeared in Wajir court for their mention of the case before Principal Magistrate Rosalynn Aganyo.

Prosecutor Elphas Ombati said sought directions of the court saying his office had decided the matter be resolved by public inquest after the ballistic report was received.

Conclude investigations

“It has been decided that this matter maybe resolved through an inquest,” he said.

He added: “I thus request for the closure of this file so that we can have a public inquest to establish how the deceased met his death.”

After being remanded for seven days, the accused went for second mention of the case where Ms Aganyo directed that they be released upon executing Sh500,000 bond each or a surety of the similar amount.

They were also given an alternative of paying cash bail of Sh100,000 each plus a personal surety to confirm their attendance in court.

The deceased person’s family had filed a complaint that the witnesses were being threatened by the suspects and feared that the investigations were taking ‘too’ long to be completed.

They said the situation was worsened as the accused were licensed gun holders. They urged the court to cancel the suspects bond terms and be taken back to custody.