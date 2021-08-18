Teacher named as Wajir deputy governor

Wajir Governor Ahmed Muktar has nominated a teacher, Mr Hashim Musa Yussuf, for the deputy governor’s position.

The position fell vacant after Mr Muktar, who was the former deputy governor, was sworn in as governor to replace Mr Mohamud Mohamed who was impeached in April over misuse of public funds and abuse of office.

Mr Yussuf’s name was last week forwarded to the Assembly Committee on Appointment for vetting. In an exclusive interview, Mr Yussuf said he was ready to take up the position.

The Moi University graduate said that, despite being picked to serve for only 11 months until the next General Election, he was willing to help steer the county’s leadership.

He described his nomination as proof of the governor’s confidence in him. Mr Yussuf who run for Wajir East MP in 2017, says he was dropped in favour of Mr Rashid Kassim by clan elders.

“I will focus on issues such as drug and substance abuse, unemployment and health care,” he said.

An alumni of Wajir Secondary School, Mr Yussuf taught at Sabunley Secondary School before serving as a principal at Khorof Harar and Ahmed Liban secondary schools. He is the current Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association chairman in Wajir County.

Governor Muktar described Mr Yussuf as an accomplished educationist.