Teacher Hashim Musa sworn in as Wajir Deputy Governor

Mr Hashim Musa, a teacher, was on Thursday sworn in as the third Deputy Governor of Wajir County.

The ceremony took place at the county’s ICT hall under heavy police security.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Musa promised to work for the people of Wajir despite power wrangles in the county's leadership.

“I hereby affirm that I will work closely with the governor and work tirelessly around the clock to make sure our people’s expectations are not only met but exceeded,” he said.

He also called for cooperation between the county executive and the local assembly.

“We need cooperation with all stakeholders including the county assembly, the national government through the county commissioner for a conducive environment for peace and development,” he said.

The career teacher said history has taught him that modern society cannot succeed if it disregards civil society and the media, quickly adding that he will accept all manner of criticism as long as it is constructive.

“Positive criticism has always been an ingredient in the development of nations worldwide and in this regard I would like to assure that civil society and the media will get my full support,” he said.

MCA Tulatula Abdulahi Issack, who moved the impeachment motion against former governor Mohamed Abdi, said Wajir has matured politically.

“We have ushered in new leadership and the sole responsibility is service to the people. We started this process with a reason and the problems we faced united us against bad leadership,” he said.

He said change of guard has helped the county gain political goodwill across the country.

Wajir Governor Ahmed Muktar said together with his deputy, they would use their experience in public service to work for locals.

“We are keen to serve the people of Wajir and I ask for cooperation from the public so that we can build our county together,” he said.



