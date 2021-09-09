Teacher Hashim Musa sworn in as Wajir Deputy Governor

Mr Hashim Musa Yussuf wajir deputy governor

Mr Hashim Musa Yussuf when he was sworn in as the third deputy governor of Wajir County on September 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

Mr Hashim Musa, a teacher, was on Thursday sworn in as the third Deputy Governor of Wajir County.

