Seven officials under probe over KCSE exam malpractice in Wajir

Seven officials are being probed by detectives after cases of malpractice were unearthed at Eldas Boys Secondary School in Wajir County in the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Detectives from Eldas Police Station received intelligence at 12:30pm and visited the classroom in question where Chemistry Paper One was ongoing.

After the test was concluded, the officers conducted a search inside the examination room and recovered three mobile phones inside the lockers.

Samsung, Oppo and Techno mobile phones belonging to three candidates were recovered. Mobile phones belonging to examination officials were also confiscated.

Two police constables also had their phones confiscated.