Seven officials under probe over KCSE exam malpractice in Wajir

Detectives recovered three mobile phones belonging to three KCSE candidates at Eldas Secondary School during exams on Wednesday.

By  James Murimi

Seven officials are being probed by detectives after cases of malpractice were unearthed at Eldas Boys Secondary School in Wajir County in the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Detectives from Eldas Police Station received intelligence at 12:30pm and visited the classroom in question where Chemistry Paper One was ongoing.

After the test was concluded, the officers conducted a search inside the examination room and recovered three mobile phones inside the lockers.

Samsung, Oppo and Techno mobile phones belonging to three candidates were recovered. Mobile phones belonging to examination officials were also confiscated.

Two police constables also had their phones confiscated.

“All the phones are kept as exhibits waiting to be taken for analysis. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at Eldas police station is probing the matter,” a police signal read in part.

