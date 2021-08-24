Bandits linked to attack on Garissa-bound bus killed in Wajir

Bandits killed in Wajir

Some of the items recovered from two bandits killed in Wajir on August 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Manase Otsialo

Security officers in Wajir County have shot and killed two bandits and recovered rifles and ammunition in Dabader.

