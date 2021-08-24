Bandits linked to attack on Garissa-bound bus killed in Wajir

Security officers in Wajir County have shot and killed two bandits and recovered rifles and ammunition in Dabader.

Wajir East Sub-County Police Commander Samani Onsando said other members of the group took off during the Tuesday gun fight.

“Today at about 11am, our police officers on patrol, together with national police reservists, encountered the bandits. A shootout ensued and the officers gunned down two,” he said.

According to Mr Ondando, authorities have been trailing the group since Sunday after several passengers lost their valuables in a bus attack in the area.

One of the bandits killed on Tuesday was identified as Yerrow Noor, a police reservist from Dadaab Division, while the other remained unidentified.

Firearms recovered

Police recovered four AK-47 rifles. Also recovered were 316 rounds of ammunition and 14 empty magazines used with the AK-47 rifles, three pouches, two smoke jackets used by the Kenya Defence Forces, a solar panel as well as five mobile phones.

Mr Onsando said despite the security officers sustaining minor bruises from the thorny bushes, no serious injuries were recorded in the incident.

The two bodies were taken to Dadajabula Police Post awaiting identification from relatives and post-mortem.

On Sunday, travellers on the Habaswein-Dadaab road lost money and other valuables after armed bandits ambushed their bus.

Robbed passengers

The public service vehicle christened Grand Bus had 13 passengers on board at the time of the attack. An agent working for the bus company reported that they were ambushed by five armed men who sprayed the bus with bullets.

Luckily, no one was injured in the Sunday incident but the bus conductor lost Sh64,600 to the armed men.

“We suspect this is the same group that ambushed a bus on Sunday and robbed the passengers. Other members of the group took off from their hideout when our officers reached them,” Mr Onsando said.

He said victims of the Sunday robbery have been asked to go to Dadajabula Police Post to identify some of the mobile phones that were recovered.