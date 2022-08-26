New Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi promises better services

New Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi Mohamed officially started work on Friday, a day after being sworn in, vowing to help change the lives of locals by offering better services.

Mr Abdullahi, who was Wajir governor between 2013 and 2017, recaptured the seat on August 9.

"I am proud of Wajir County workers as they showed up on time and are ready to help in delivering our promise to the people of Wajir," he said.

He promised to create an enabling environment for all staff "so as to get the best and to ease service delivery".

Mr Abdullahi was flanked by his deputy Ahmed Mohammed.

The duo were sworn in by Justice Daniel Ogolla and Wajir principal Magistrate Rosalynn Aganyo on Thursday.

After taking the oath of office, Mr Abdullahi said: “I accept the duty with utmost humility and believe that we were elected following the good administration record of my previous term as governor."

He thanked security agencies for ensuring peace in the county.

He also thanked former governor Mohammed Abdi for a smooth handover of power.

Congratulating elected leaders in Wajir County, he promised to work with them in serving all residents without bias.

Governor Abdullahi pledged to settle pending bills so as to help the businesses affected by delayed payments.

He promised to support young people by creating employment, establishing a fund for women-owned enterprises, and providing critical funding for the elderly and people living with disabilities.

He also said he planned to start a school feeding programme.

He pledged gender equality in hiring for county jobs.

Boost food security

He also promised residents adequate supply of water by drilling more boreholes and improving the infrastructure of the Wajir Water and Sanitation Company to fight water shortages.

"This will boost food security. I will also help the livestock-rearing families get insurance. I call upon the national government to complement the county in fighting drought," he said.

He acknowledged religious leaders’ efforts to build peace.

Among those who attended the swearing-in ceremony were MPs Adan Daud (Wajir East), Mohammed Adow (Wajir South), Hussein Abdi Barre (Tarbaj) and Ibrahim Saney (Wajir North). Others were Woman Representative Fatuma Jehow and Senator Abbas Sheikh.