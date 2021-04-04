Marijuana concealed as cement seized in Wajir

Marijuana

Some bales of bhang seized by police in Wajir County on April 4, 2021. Two suspects are in police custody awaiting to be charged with trafficking in narcotics.
 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Manase Otsialo

What you need to know:

  • Wajir County Commissioner said the lorry had a total of 93 bales each weighing 5 kilograms.
  • The consignment was intercepted at Hadado within Wajir by police officers manning Lalkuta area.

Police in Wajir County are holding two suspected drug traffickers after they were found transporting bhang concealed as cement.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Marijuana concealed as cement seized in Wajir

  2. Taita county seek to revive fishing sector fortunes

  3. Mandera County staring at drought crisis

  4. Covid-19: All ICU beds in Nakuru are full

  5. Clan elders call for peace in Mandera County

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.