Labour court summons Garissa governor Ali Korane

Garissa Governor Ali Korane at the Milimani Law Courts on September 15, 2020.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A judge has directed Garissa Governor Ali Korane to appear before her later this month over failure to pay three former county executives Sh61 million for wrongful dismissal.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.