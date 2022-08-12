Jubilee Party’s Adan Daud wins Wajir East MP’s seat

Jubilee Party’s Mohammed Adan Daud has won the Wajir East parliamentary seat after garnering 8,915 votes in the August 9 General Election.

ODM’s Issack Ismail Sheikh garnered 7,016 votes while Dr Rashid Kassim, the outgoing MP, managed to get 4,927. He had vied on Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper party ticket.

Other contestants in the race were Hussein Issa Omar of DAP-Kenya who got 82 votes, Khalid Hussein Salat of Safina Party who got 90 votes and Tawfiq Bashir of Nopeu party who managed to get only 25 votes.

In his victory speech, Mr Daud thanked the people of Wajir East constituency for electing him as their next MP.

He also thanked the other competitors in the race for conducting peaceful election campaigns.

“I pledge that I will work with all of them and I extend a hand of friendship to all my six competitors,” Mr Daud said.