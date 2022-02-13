Allow me to give Wajir a fresh start, gubernatorial aspirant says

An aspirant for the Wajir governorship in the August 9 elections has urged residents to elect him as their fourth governor, promising to give the county a fresh start.

Mr Siyad Abdullahi said he wants to give the county a new beginning after what he says are wasted years since the advent of devolution.

“Political instability and unnecessary competition has left Wajir lagging behind in terms of development and this is what I want to correct as the new governor,” he said.

Mr Abdullahi, a businessman, said time has come for political mistakes to be corrected in Wajir and radical transformative changes made.

“I am ready to give Wajir County a fresh start and this will be pegged on good policies for development and support programmes,” he said.

Mr Abdullahi has identified four critical areas of healthcare, water and sanitation, livestock marketing and transport that have become his campaign tools.

“Our health sector is ailing and yet we have more than enough resources that if well used then the current power blackouts in our hospitals will be forgotten,” he said.

Power supply

Lack of constant power supply in Wajir County has left many hospitals failing to provide the much needed services to the locals.

Recently, medical staff at Wajir County Referral Hospital on night duties were forced to use flash lights when attending to patients.

Governor Ali Muktar’s administration has since installed a power generator at the facility but Mr Abdullahi says a permanent solution is needed.

“If we are unable to connect Wajir to the national power grid, then we should be able to generate our own power from solar and wind,” he said.

The aspirant says if elected, he will use his connections overseas to pull in donors to help build Wajir.

He plans to find a permanent solution to the water crisis that has affected the county for long.

“Wajir has been disenfranchised for long but time has come for a solution to be found,” he said, pledging to work with all politicians in the county of elected governor.

Mr Abdullahi blamed poor leadership for poor development in Wajir.

“We are clocking ten years of devolution but with nothing to show because we have been fighting each other over nothing. Wajir has been failed by its own people and it remains our own responsibility to lift this county up,” he said.

In 2013, Mr Ahmed Abdullahi was elected the first governor of Wajir but lost to Mr Mohamed Abdi in the 2017 general elections.

Mr Abdi was later impeached by MCAs in May last year, creating room for his deputy, Mr Muktar, to take over as the third governor in ten years.

Merit

“I want to be elected on merit and not on any other platform so that I can comfortably discharge my duties without interference,” Mr Abdullahi said, dismissing the negotiated democracy mode of picking political leaders in the region.

He pledged to ensure resources are equally shared in the six sub counties of Wajir and job opportunities given to professionals regardless of clan or tribe.

He has also promised to give priority to women and youth in his development agenda.

“We have livestock whose products need a proper market and I can easily get one from my stay in the United States and from other development-minded friends,” he said.

He urged politicians to run clean campaigns devoid of incitement and name calling.

“I promise to run a different campaign from what we are used to or have seen before, that of transformative change for the county,” Mr Abdullahi said.

Mr Abdullahi is a healthcare entrepreneur and a public health expert with a background in family medicine.

He has lived in the USA for more than 20 years and promises to use his networks and experience in getting jobs and scholarships for the youth.

“I promise to establish a county database for the youth in all six sub counties as well as do a complete audit of unemployed youth,” he said.

He currently enjoys the support of Matan sub clans of the larger Degodia community in Wajir West Sub County.

Other aspirants

Other aspirants in the Wajir gubernatorial race include Mr Ahmed Abdullahi (first governor), Mr Ahmed Muktar (incumbent), Mr Hassan Wehliye, Mr Ugas Sheikh and Dr Hassan Mohamed.

“It is about what a candidate is capable of offering but not who is being supported by whom. It remains the responsibility of the people of Wajir to elect their leader,” Mr Abdullahi said.