Governor Abdullahi vows to audit Sh5.5 billion in pending bills

The Wajir County government owes its creditors more than Sh5.5 billion, a report shows.

This puts the county third countrywide on money it requires to clear pending bills.

A report from the Assumption of Office of Governor Committee shows that the county treasury has not cleared a whopping Sh5.5 billion in bills.

The report dated July 22 noted that the bills were inherited from previous governor Mohamed Abdi’s administration.

Reacting to the revelations, Governor Ahmed Abdullahi said officials who generated the bills will be answerable even if they were no longer in office.

“Every pending bill that was recorded was approved, supported by some budgeting process to the extent that we have huge pending bills,” Mr Abdullahi observed.

Before the bills are paid, he added, an audit will be carried out to determine their authenticity.

“We will audit all the pending bills. We have huge pending bills and we have no commensurate money in our account. There is no budget relating to [them], so we have to authenticate the bills before any payment is made,” he said.

“We shall act on the outstanding issues captured in the recommendations of the report, including auditing the pending bills and [being] more prudent going forward to never have a repeat of the processes that have dried up our coffers.”

Development projects

Noting that the ongoing drought had prompted his administration to put on hold all development projects, Mr Abdullahi disclosed that his administration will renovate the Wajir Stadium to host sports and public functions.

The vast Wajir County receives about Sh9 billion annually as equitable share from the national government.

Mr Abdullahi had chaired the Wajir County Steering Group meeting on the drought. The meeting brought together entities involved in mitigating the effects of drought.

The governor said the drought in the county is the worst in 40 years.

The elderly, children below five years old and lactating mothers are the most affected by food shortages.

The team agreed to coordinate efforts and help the affected households.

The governor promised to step up the trucking of water to communities and settlements.

The county will purchase food to add to what the national government has provided, he said.

County Commissioner Jacob Narengo said food would be distributed in sub-counties, warning against misuse of supplies.

“Supplies have already arrived in the 13 sub-counties across the county and my appeal goes to the deputy county commissioners and the sub-county administrators that that food should go to the most vulnerable and there should be no misuse,” he said.