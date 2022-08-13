Former governor Ahmed Jiir makes a comeback in Wajir

Former Wajir Governor has made a great comeback to clinch the top county seat.

Ahmed Abdullahi Jiir of ODM garnered 35,533 votes, flooring all his competitors. The incumbent governor Mohammed Abdi Muhamud only got 521 votes .

Hassani Mohamed Adan got 27,224 votes, Ahmed Ali Mukhtar polled 21,859 votes.

The governor-elect promised to work with all his competitors.

In the Senate race, Abass Sheikh Mohamed of UDM garnered 36,201 votes. His closest opponent Shallow Abdullahi Yahya got 23,580 votes.

In the woman representative race, the incumbent Fatuma Abdi Jehow retained her seat by polling 36,064 votes.

In her victory speech, she thanked the voters for voting for her again .

In Eldas constituency where voting took place on Wednesday, incumbent MP Adan Keyman who vied on Jubilee Party ticket was floored by newcomer Dr. Ahmed Boray Arale of ODM.

The voting and tallying was characterised by fighting among local supporters that left a number of people injured and hospitalised

In Wajir South, Ex Al-Jazeera journalist Mohammed Adow won the seat on an ODM ticket.

Former Wajir Governor, Mr Abdullahi who served between 2013 and 2017 was credited with huge infrastructure development during his tenure.

After his ouster in 2017 polls, the county hit headlines over graft claims, impeachment of governor and reinstatement by courts and other rows.

Wajir County has 207,758 registered voters with Wajir East having the highest number at 35,794, Wajir North 33,927, Wajir West 31,334, Tarbaj 25, 267 and Eldas 23, 359.

The county that borders Somalia and Ethiopia countries and Garissa, Marsabit and Isiolo counties has a population of about 720,000 and an area of 55,840.6 kilometres square.

Incumbent Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud announced his withdrawal from the race five days to the General Election. He rallied behind ANC candidate Ugas Sheikh Mohammed.

Mr Mohamud had suffered a blow after MCAs impeached him but returned to office following court’s intervention.

Mr Ahmed Ali Muktar held the governorship for nine months before a High Court in Meru reinstated the impeached Mohamud.

Mr Mohamud failed to clinch the Jubilee Party ticket in the nominations that was scooped by Dr Hassan Mohamed.