Council of Governors rejects new Wajir county boss

The Council of Governors has refused to recognise new Wajir county boss Ali Muktar, maintaining that impeached Mohamed Mohamud is still in charge.

The governors and Mr Mohamud addressed journalists after concluding a council meeting in Nairobi yesterday.

They cited a directive by the High Court in Meru that Mr Mohamud remains in office until the case filed on his removal is heard and determined.

Mr Muktar, who until recently was the Wajir deputy governor, did not attend the meeting.

Council of Governors chairman Martin Wambora expressed dissatisfaction with the manner Mr Mohamud was removed from office.

“The council notes the orders by the High Court that reaffirmed the position of Wajir Governor Mohamed Mohamud. His case is to be affirmed by the Court of Appeal,” Mr Wambora, who is also the Embu governor, said.

Did not meet legal threshold

Mr Wambora successfully fought in court attempts to remove him from office, despite being impeached by the county assembly and the Senate upholding the action by ward representatives during his first term.

He said the reasons of Mr Mohamud’s impeachment did not meet the legal threshold.

“The Constitution is clear. Violations warranting an impeachment must be weighty. The issue in Wajir was very light,” Mr Wambora said.

Mr Mohamud said he would continue performing his duties as Wajir governor.

“The High Court said I should remain in office. That is what I intend to do. There are no two centres of power in Wajir. A three-judge bench will be constituted to deal with the case,” he said.

Mr Mohamud accused the Executive of not acting on a May 18 High Court order, which he said suspended the gazette notice on the decision by the Senate to impeach him.

Survived impeachment

Asked if he is still operating from the governor’s office in Wajir, Mr Mohamud said: “We have access to the office. All of us, myself and the other one.”

However, when pressed to give details on the office he occupies and the one used by Mr Muktar, he was non-committal.

Mr Mohamud also dismissed the reshuffling of Wajir executives by Governor Muktar.

Some governors at the press briefing survived impeachment scares at some point.

Nairobi Deputy Governor Ann Kananu faced opposition just shortly after it was announced that she would take over from impeached Mike Sonko.

Kiambu’s James Nyoro assumed office following the removal of Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Vihiga Governor Wilber Otichillo has fought off constant threats of impeachment by ward representatives. A lobby has started collecting signatures to have him removed from office.