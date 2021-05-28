Council of Governors rejects new Wajir county boss

Mohamed Mohamud

Impeached Mohamed Mohamud with Governors Wilber Otichillo, James Nyoro, Martin Wambora, Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu and Governor Alex Tolgos in Nairobi on May 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Governors have cited a directive by the High Court that Mr Mohamud remains in office until the case filed on his removal is heard and determined.
  • Council of Governors chairman Martin Wambora expressed dissatisfaction with the manner Mr Mohamud was removed from office.

The Council of Governors has refused to recognise new Wajir county boss Ali Muktar, maintaining that impeached Mohamed Mohamud is still in charge.

