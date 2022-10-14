Why Vihiga polytechnics have seen a jump in enrolment

Vocational training centres in Vihiga County are staring at a strain on infrastructure after the once dormant schools saw a jump in new enrolments.

It followed the introduction of incentives and free education.

The 32 centres managed by the county government have enrolled 5,749 students following a double intake, up from the previous 2,700.

They have a capacity for 4,000 students, which has been surpassed by over 1,700 new admissions.

The intake, according to official documents, has gone up twofold following a public awareness campaign on the polytechnics, payment of capitation by the national and county governments and a proposal to start a fund for graduating students to venture into self-employment.

Governor Wilber Ottichilo said the rise in enrolment was because the polytechnics are fully equipped and staffed and five model centres were created.

He said his administration wants to expand the available infrastructure so that the centres can accommodate more students and set up more model training centres.

Capitation fees

He said training at the centres is free. The national government pays a capitation fee of Sh15,000 per student with Vihiga topping up with a similar amount.

“We have registered all our 32 vocational training centres, fully equipped them, recruited 193 … instructors and introduced a capitation of Sh15,000 on top of the national government capitation, making technical education free in Vihiga County,” Dr Ottichilo said.

Five of the 32 centres have become model specialised centres to strengthen the quality of technical education, the governor said.

The five model centres are Keveye (Vihiga sub-county), Maseno (Luanda), Kaimosi (Hamisi), Solongo (Sabatia) and Emmukunzi (Emuhaya).

Dr Ottichilo said plans are underway to establish an additional five model centres to ease pressure on existing infrastructure.

He added: “We still have a lot to implement to improve the performance and expansion of our education sector. We still have to expand and equip them and increase enrollment.”