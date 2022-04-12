Vihiga targets traders with clinics to treat lifestyle diseases

The Vihiga County government has set up two health clinics in two markets to target traders in the fight against non-communicable diseases. The clinics, under Health Kiosk in Markets (Hekima), were established in Mudete and Chavakali, Sabatia sub-county, in a pilot programme. The scheme is a partnership with the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) and serves at least 500 traders every week. Trade executive Geoffrey Vukaya, whose docket works with the health department to implement the project, said the clinics screen, test and carry out awareness campaigns about the ailments that are on the rise. Mr Vukaya said the health department provides community health volunteers, nurses, public health officers and nutritionists at the clinics, which are open three days a week. The decision to set up clinics in market places was reached after it was discovered that most traders do not seek regular medical care.

Screening

Traders are screened for high blood pressure, sugar levels (diabetes), body mass index and cancer.

They are also advised on diet and nutrition as most non-communicable diseases result from lifestyles.

Traders found to have any of the ailments are booked at Bugina Health Centre in Sabatia for treatment and monitoring.

"This is a partnership programme with the trade and health departments. Trade because the clinics are in the markets and health because of the medics who have been stationed there to undertake the screening," Mr Vukaya said.

"The key objective is to reduce non-communicable diseases through treatment and creating awareness. Most of our traders hardly go to hospital for regular checkups."

He added: "Through the programme, health services are being brought closer to the traders and other market users. We are yet to upscale because it is still on pilot."

Kemri funds the two clinics while the county government provides security and personnel and pays for electricity and water.

"After the pilot stage, the programme will be scaled up to at least eight more markets in the county to enable more traders to know their health status. This is a plus as the kiosks have enabled quick health interventions and checkup," said the executive.

