Vihiga rushes to value assets ahead of elections

With the August elections approaching, the Vihiga County government is in a rush to upgrade its asset register by listing and valuing its assets and liabilities.

The county's treasury notified the public that an independent consultant was being hired to update its assets register within 200 days.

The move follows a directive from the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) that is chaired by Deputy President William Ruto. It requires all 47 counties to conclude valuation of their assets and create a register at least one month before the General Election to support the transition period.

The crucial drive is intended to ensure records of what is owned in movable and immovable assets is known before the elections.

Vihiga’s updated register will contain at least 15 different kinds of records, including the standard asset register, motor vehicles, land, buildings and intangibles.

Also to be included are stocks/consumables, railways, roads and infrastructure.

Others are major maintenance, work in progress, investments and a reconciliation report.

When he issued the directive on Wednesday, Dr Ruto said the document would be key in auditing county governments.

He noted that at least 45 per cent of the valuation had been carried out.

He said the reports are supposed to be in place by late June or early July, a month before the country goes to the polls, so that they are handed over to the next county governments.

"We are going to value the assets of every county so that they can have a way of working on their balance sheet. It is necessary that every county values their assets," Dr Ruto said after chairing the IBEC meeting in Nairobi on Wednesday.

Terms of reference

In Vihiga, Governor Wilber Ottichilo's administration has set out the terms of reference for the consultant to update its assets register.

Among them is transparency of asset data, providing an accurate audit trail, helping to track and identify assets and preventing assets from being lost or stolen.

"The county government of Vihiga seeks to upgrade its existing county register to enable it to keep track of its assets and inventory," the notice reads.

It indicates that the updated asset register should show the type of asset, its exact location, procurement details, including purchase date and price, and estimated life expectancy.