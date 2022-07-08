Vihiga raises more than double the target in own-source revenues

Vihiga County’s own-source revenue has recorded significant improvement this year, after nearly 10 years of dismal performance, a report from Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o shows.

The report on the first nine months of the 2021/22 fiscal year shows that it raised Sh181.30 million, surpassing the target of Sh98.29 million.

Dr Nyakang'o linked the improvement to stability in county and sub-county hospitals, where collections had been significantly affected by numerous strikes.

The latest development suggests the devolved unit could surpass its annual target of Sh192 million and even cross the Sh200 million mark, beating the history of dwindling collections.

Dr Nyakang’o said the revenue performance for the first nine months represented an increase of 45.8 per cent compared with the same period in 2020/21.

The 2021/22 financial year did not witness strikes in the crucial health sector that adds at least Sh100 million annually to the county’s revenue basket.

Said Dr Nyakang’o: “The absence of strikes during the 2021/22 financial year has seen remarkable growth in revenue collections in the county and sub-county hospitals.”

She noted that the hospitals received significant amounts from the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

“The capturing of these amounts (from NHIF) has seen the revenue collections grow significantly,” said Dr Nyakang’o.

Legal backing

At a past event marking the adoption of a law that gave the legal backing for four main hospitals to become semi-autonomous, the Health department could potentially collect up to Sh50 million from NHIF.

Dr Nyakang’o said other revenue streams that contributed well to the improved own-source revenues included approvals of building plans and physical planning.

She noted that the county has streamlined and stepped up efforts to collect revenue from those two streams, which have seen tremendous growth.

In the report, revenue from advertisement also contributed to the positive growth, with Dr Nyakang’o saying the county government had streamlined and boosted efforts to collect revenue from wall branding and signage.

“These have seen amounts received from advertisements and related revenue streams surpass receipts from the previous period,” she said.

The newly introduced cess collection on green tea leaves from the Mudete Tea Factory was also linked to improved local revenue collection.

Revenues from Vihiga FM, a county government-run radio station, also added to the basket, returning better results.

Dr Nyakang’o said the radio station collected more revenue in 2020-2022 than the same period in 2020/21, when it raised Sh2.6 million.