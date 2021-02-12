Vihiga allocates millions to complete governor's mansion

Governor Wilbur Ottichilo

Vihiga Governor Wilbur Ottichilo laying the foundation during launch of the building of the governor's official residence in Endeli village on March 28, 2019.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

What you need to know:

  • The road leading to Endeli Village in Sabatia, where construction of the governor's residence is under way, is being tarmacked at a cost of Sh50 million.
  • The rush to complete the ambitious projects is coming at a time the devolved unit is reporting dwindling own source revenue figures.

Vihiga county government has listed completion of the Sh130 million official residences for the governor and his deputy among priority projects for the financial year 2021/22.

