Vihiga allocates millions to complete governor's mansion

Vihiga county government has listed completion of the Sh130 million official residences for the governor and his deputy among priority projects for the financial year 2021/22.

The plan, coming amid low local revenue collection and over-reliance on Exchequer releases, is contained in the draft County Fiscal Strategy Paper, 2021, that will guide the budgeting process.

The draft is currently undergoing public scrutiny after the Finance Executive, Mr Alfred Indeche, asked the locals to give out their views.

In a notice, Mr Indeche observed that the move to invite the public to contribute to the proposals contained in the 71-page document is in line with Article 10 of the Constitution, Section 105 of the County Government Act and Section 117(5) of the Public Finance Management Act.

Some Sh80 million is being spent on the governor's residence while another Sh50 million will go towards completion of the deputy governor's house.

Construction for the two houses began in 2019. Already, the road leading to Endeli Village in Sabatia, where construction of the governor's residence is under way, is being tarmacked at a cost of Sh50 million.

The rush to complete the ambitious projects is coming at a time the devolved unit is reporting dwindling own source revenue figures, making it rely heavily on Exchequer releases.

The County Fiscal Strategy Paper, 2021 shows that the Governor Wilber Ottichilo-led administration failed to meet its target of Sh108.1 million from local sources during the first half of the current financial year, 2020/21.

Priority projects

Only Sh63.9 million was raised through local revenue collection. The county targets to collect Sh192.7 million by June 30, 2021, up from Sh148.2 million that was collected during the last fiscal year, 2019/2020.

Also on the list of priority projects is the grand plan to put up 2,000 affordable houses in partnership with the national government.

Another 20 government residential houses will also be renovated if the County Fiscal Strategy Paper is adopted as it is.

According to the paper whose operationalisation will start on July 1 this year, a municipal park will be constructed in Mbale town.

This project is part of the ongoing Sh2 billion beautification programme that is being funded by the World Bank through the Kenya Urban Support Programme.

It is during the same period that Luanda town is earmarked for development.

"County Government of Vihiga wishes to invite the general public, civil society, community-based organisations, groups, interested persons and stakeholders to give their views on the draft Vihiga County Fiscal Strategy Paper (CFSP) 2021," said Mr Indeche.

The views are, however, being given through written submissions to avoid public gatherings due to Covid-19.