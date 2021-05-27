Vihiga ANC MCAs defy party, impeach four CECs

The Amani National Congress (ANC) party Thursday suffered a major setback after its MCAs in Vihiga County ignored its directive not to participate in a special sitting that saw four CECs impeached on accusations of abuse of office and gross misconduct.

The MCAs from the Musalia Mudavadi-led party, who form the majority in the House, joined their minority counterparts in voting to remove Pamela Kimwele (Public Service), Amos Kutwa (Health), Paul Mbuni (Lands) and Kenneth Keseko (Trade) from office.

Only one ANC MCA, Mr Victor Ijaika (Lugaga/Wamuluma), skipped the sitting in what could be interpreted as respecting the party position.

ANC national chairman Kelvin Lunani had warned that disciplinary action would be taken against any of the party members in the county who would take part in the session.

The Amani party described the impeachment as flawed and said participation by its members would "taint" their integrity.

Four motions

During debate on the four motions against the county executive members, Mr Vincent Atsiaya (independent) led the minority side in hailing their colleagues on the majority side for "refusing" to be intimidated by the party leadership and taking part in the special sitting.

The motions on impeachment of Ms Kimwele and Mr Mbuni were moved by Majority Whip Stanley Kasiera (ANC, nominated).

His minority counterpart, Muhudu Ward MCA Calystus Ayodi (PPK) moved the motions that saw Dr Kutwa and Mr Keseko impeached.

Incompetent

While moving the impeachment motion on Ms Kimwele, Mr Kasiera said the CEC is incompetent and had violated the Constitution and other laws.

He said Ms Kimwele, as the public service executive, usurped the powers of the county public service board and undertook a staff audit at a cost of Sh46 million.

Mr Kasiera said staff audit falls under the board and not the CEC.

The CEC, Mr Kasiera said, failed to take charge of the county payroll, leading to a rise in the wage bill to 46.7 per cent in the 2019/2020 financial year, against the set ceiling of 35 per cent.

Mr Ayodi, while moving the impeachment motion against Dr Kutwa, accused the Health CEC of failing to curb the perennial unrests by health workers agitating for promotions.

Mr Ayodi said the assembly approved a budget of Sh10 million for the promotion of health workers and wondered why the department had not effected the promotions, leading to constant strikes by staff in the crucial sector.

"Up to date, all the health workers who are due for promotion have not been promoted," said Mr Ayodi.

On his part, Mr Keseko was accused of abuse of office, incompetence and gross violation of the Constitution, as MCAs unanimously voted to hound him out of the Trade docket.

Failed to perform

Moving the motion for his removal, Mr Ayodi said Mr Keseko failed to perform when he served as the CEC for Transport and Infrastructure, before Governor Wilber Ottichilo moved him to the Trade department.

He was accused of influencing road contracts in favour of his own companies and companies allied to his associates.

"He violated Section 16 of the Leadership and Integrity Act which requires a State officer to avoid being in a situation where personal interests conflict with official duties," said Mr Ayodi.

Mr Mbuni, currently the Agriculture CEC, was removed from office following his actions when he served as Public Service executive.

The assembly voted to start his removal over irregular procurement and the construction of the county data centre that cost the tax payer Sh95 million.

Moving his impeachment motion, Mr Kasiera said the CEC declined to give information pertaining to the multimillion shillings project.

Threshold met

Speaker Hasna Mudeizi said the removal from office motion started through the formation of an ad hoc committee.

She said requisite number of signatures needed in support of the motion was met.

"The constitutional threshold was met and thus I approved the admission of the motion. Today's (Thursday) sitting is legal and procedural," she said.

Minority Leader Mr Tom Atingo said that the assembly followed the proper procedures in handling the impeachments.

"Sympathisers of some of these CECs are peddling a lot of rumours about this process. We are not malicious," Mr Atingo said in reference to the ongoing bid to collect signatures to suspend the county government.

Former County Secretary Francis Ominde and political analyst Joseph Simekha are currently leading the signature collection drive.

The exercise begun on Sunday. The two are accusing the county of using the assembly to target the CECs in a well-calculated plan to cover up for the crisis facing the devolved unit.

The embattled CECs will now face a select committee of the assembly to defend themselves against the decision to impeach them.



