Vihiga ANC MCAs defy party, impeach four CECs

Vihiga County Assembly

Vihiga County Assembly during a sitting on May 27, 2021 in which MCAs impeached four CECs.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

The Amani National Congress (ANC) party Thursday suffered a major setback after its MCAs in Vihiga County ignored its directive not to participate in a special sitting that saw four CECs impeached on accusations of abuse of office and gross misconduct.

