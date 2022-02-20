Man nailed to tree seeks justice as suspects still at large

The Vihiga family of the 19-year-old man who was nailed to a tree on suspicion that he had stolen a radio set is seeking for help from human rights bodies to have the perpetrators arrested.

Two suspects accused of nailing Collins Sambaya to a guava tree in Chamasilihi village are still at large.

They are reported to have convinced Mr Sambaya to follow them to the home of the owner of the radio set but they later attacked him.

On Saturday, the victim's paternal uncle, Mr Alex Kimanyani, said the suspects are yet to be arrested even as their kin struggles with pain at Itando Mission of Hope and Health Centre in Sabatia.

"We are being told those who did this act were seen around but they have not been arrested. Sambaya is in great pain and his hand has begun to swell. There is need for justice," said Mr Kimanyani.

"We are calling on human rights people to help the family pursue justice because what was done is unfortunate and was only done to Jesus Christ very many years ago," he added.

Police pursuing suspects

Vihiga County Police Commander Benjamin Ong'ombe said the suspects are still on the run but assured that security officers are pursuing them.

Mr Ong'ombe said the two suspects will be arrested and charged for assaulting Mr Sambaya.

Following the incident, the victim’s family came to his defence, saying he did not steal the radio set as claimed by his accusers.

Mr Henry Lugalia, Mr Sambaya's grandfather, defended him of any wrongdoing.

He said that he was at home with his grandson when the two, the accuser and his brother, showed up.

"They convinced him to follow them to their home. He followed them but we later heard that he had been nailed to a tree," said Mr Lugalia.

On Friday, rescuers were forced to cut down the tree which was in the suspects’ compound using a power saw so as to rescue Mr Sambaya.

Mr Lugalia said the rescue mission lasted for two hours.

At Itando Mission of Hope and Health Centre, the victim is still in pain.

Blood transfusion

He sustained injuries, with his two fingers being chopped off, making him lose a lot of blood. Mr Kimanyani said the victing had to undergo transfusion.

"There was no blood at the county referral hospital and his blood group is not the same as ours. I finally found blood at Bendera hospital, a private facility," said Mr Kimanyani.

And while speaking from the hospital, Mr Sambaya denied taking anyone's property and wondered why he had to suffer the humiliating agony.

"It is a lie, I did not take anyone's property. I don't know why this was done on me," he said.

Chamasilihi village, the scene of the shocking incident, is located on the outskirts of Mbale town.

The two men who inflicted the serious injuries on Mr Sambaya fled after nailing him to the guava tree, leaving him helpless.

North Izava Chief Evans Endesha said trouble between the victim and his assailants started two weeks ago. At the time, one of the suspects had reported to the police that the victim had stolen his radio set.

He was arrested but later released from police custody two days ago, a development that angered the complainant.

"With the help of his accomplice they got hold of the victim and nailed him to a tree where he stayed for more than an hour," said Mr Endesha.