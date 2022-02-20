Man nailed to tree seeks justice as suspects still at large

Collins Sambaya who was nailed to a guava tree

Collins Sambaya who was nailed to a guava tree in Chamasilihi village, Vihiga County on suspicion of stealing a radio set. Hi family is calling on human rights groups to ensure he gets justice.

Photo credit: Derick Luvega | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

The Vihiga family of the 19-year-old man who was nailed to a tree on suspicion that he had stolen a radio set is seeking for help from human rights bodies to have the perpetrators arrested.

