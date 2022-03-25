Vihiga KMTC roars back to life after three years

The Vihiga campus of Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) is expected to resume operations in June this year after staying closed for three academic years in a row over its location.

The confusion started after the college was asked by the county government to relocate from Mbale Rural Hospital, where it had been training nursing students and others taking health-related courses.

The dispute escalated last year after MPs Alfred Agoi (Sabatia) and Ernest Ogesi (Vihiga) started bickering over its new location, with each fighting to have it in his constituency.

They later resolved to have two campuses set up in the county – one at Kegondi Health Centre in Sabatia and another at Iduku Health Centre in Vihiga.

Yesterday, Governor Wilber Ottichilo said facilities at Kegondi had been completed and were ready to start receiving students in June and September.

In a rare gesture, Dr Ottichilo heaped praise on Mr Agoi, his 2022 gubernatorial challenger, for using CDF funds to facilitate the construction of the college.

Work on the Iduku campus seems to have stalled, leaving only Kegondi.

"There has been too much politics over this KMTC. I agreed with the decision to construct it at Kegondi," said Dr Ottichilo after touring the area to assess the work.

He went on: "I want to thank the Sabatia MP for giving out money that funded its construction. When one has worked, he must be thanked."

"From June and September, admission will start and this will open up this area. The road leading to this area will be tarmacked too," he added.

The new development comes a week after religious leaders in the county lamented stalled admissions at the Vihiga KMTC for the last three academic years.

Led by National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) Vihiga branch chairman Rev Manase Lugadiru, they complained that politics had affected operations at the college.

"The college has not made new admissions for the last three academic years. We note with concern that the campus might be relocated elsewhere for lack of political goodwill," Rev Lugadiru said, reading a statement from the leaders, who had come from the Vihiga Yearly Meeting of Friends Church.