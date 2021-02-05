Vihiga elders oust their council chairman after he hosted Raila

Vihiga elders have ousted their council chairman Fred Omido a week after he hosted ODM party leader Raila Odinga for a youth consultative forum on BBI at Sosa Cottages.

At least 24 members of the Vihiga County Council of Elders met in Chavakali on Thursday and elected the Rev Simon Muhindi to replace Mr Omido whom they accused of acting outside the council's political position.

As cracks became evident in the outfit on Friday, the elders also accused Mr Omido, 92, of sabotaging the council's plans of rallying behind ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi.

The decision to oust Mr Omido from the council leadership and membership was communicated by acting secretary Solomon Busaka, who said 24 elders had endorsed the resolution.

Mr Omido -- a member of ODM -- was today (Friday) fighting to remain at the helm of the regional vocal outfit. He rubbished his ouster and replacement, saying it was not binding.

Vihiga County Council of Elders is an affiliate of the Western Region Council of Elders that is chaired by veteran politician Philip Masinde.

The Masinde-led outfit leans towards Mr Mudavadi.

Mr Omido hosted Mr Odinga during the forum by the Western Youth Front to campaign for the BBI and the planned referendum.

Mr Omido is the patron of the youth group and Budalang'i MP Raphael Wanjala, who also attended the event, used the platform to paint Mr Mudavadi as an underdog in Kenyan politics.

Mr Wanjala hit out at the ANC leader for being opposed to Mr Odinga ''yet he is the one who helped him rise politically after his fall in 2002''.

Yesterday, however, the elders -- through a statement -- said their mandate is to foster integration, cohesion, harmony, unity and peace among communities.

"We have no time for divisive and partisan elements who come to sow discord in our county," said Mr Busaka who read the elders' resolutions.

The elders denounced the move by their ousted chairman to continue hosting anti-Mudavadi leaders.

"Today, we denounce the continued fraud by Fred Omido. We reiterate that Omido is not the Chairman of Vihiga County Council of Elders," said Mr Busaka.

He added: "We, therefore, caution those dealing with Fred Omido. Whatever decisions, agreements or promises made by the said fraudster are null and void."

But the embattled Omido said he was unstoppable.

"I hear some people have removed me. Their decision is like a frog's noise which cannot stop a cow from drinking water. I will continue serving as chairman. I make my political decisions as a member of ODM," said Mr Omido.

The Rev Muhindi, the new chairman, said the move to replace Mr Omido is key to ensuring that elders are careful about the steps and decisions they take.

"People have a culture and we, as people from Western, are not exceptional. We have our own leadership that we subscribe to. A Luhya elder cannot abandon his leaders in favour of outsiders. We want elders to speak with one voice," said the Rev Muhindi, a retired cleric of the Pentecostal Assemblies of God Church.

Mr Busaka, however, reiterated elders' support for the BBI Bill but regretted that the referendum Bill is being treated as a confidential document whose contents are unknown to the public.

He urged county assemblies to carry out thorough public participation so as to gather people's views before making a decision on the Bill.

"We are also asking the government to practise inclusivity in the management of the referendum Bill promotion. Let this not be seen as an individual or one political party crusade. Let other political parties that support the Bill get funds to carry out sensitisation programmes," said Mr Busaka.