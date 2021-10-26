Vihiga County medics go on strike

Patients at public hospitals in Vihiga County were left stranded on Tuesday after health workers went on strike.

The medics downed their tools citing withheld January and February salaries.

Four cadres in the county’s health sector comprising nurses, clinical officers, laboratory officers and nutritionists as well as dietitians paralysed services, with patients being left under the care of only about ten doctors working in the county and student nurses who were assigned to work in the wards

The striking workers are also demanding delayed promotions dating back to 2019.

Organised through the Central Organisation of Health Unions (Cohu), the healthcare workers converged at Mbale Rural Hospital in the morning where they commenced street protests.

Some of the healthcare workers who marched on the streets of Mbale town after downing their tools on October 26, 2021. Photo credit: Derick Luvega | Nation Media Group

Cohu is the umbrella union for Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun), Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (Kuco), Kenya Union of Medical Laboratory Officers (Kumlo) and Kenya Union of Nutritionists and Dietitians (Kunad).

While chanting slogans against Governor Wilber Ottichilo, they demanded their pay and promotions. They then stopped at the Vihiga County Referral Hospital where they addressed journalists before heading to the Governor's office. Here, security officers blocked their entry at the gates which were put under lock and key.

The gate leading to Governor Wilber Ottichilo's office was locked to block striking healthcare workers from accessing the premises on October 26, 2021. Photo credit: Derick Luvega | Nation Media Group

A few union officials were allowed in after the striking workers remained adamant that they would not leave until they were addressed.

A representative of the Kenya Union of Medical Laboratory Officers (Kumlo), Mr Peter Atyang', said they resorted to going on strike after boardroom meetings failed to yield any fruit.

Without speaking to the issue of withheld salaries, acting Public Service Executive, Ms Mary Amalemba, said 90 healthcare workers have already been promoted.