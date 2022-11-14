Vihiga chiefs asked to steer clear of land sales

Chiefs and their assistants in Hamisi, Vihiga County, have been directed to stop presiding over irregular sales of land as concerns mount over heightened sales over the last three months.

Hamisi Deputy County Commissioner Paul Papa raised the red flag during a public baraza called to address rising insecurity as the appetite for land grows.

Land sales in Hamisi, and particularly Kaimosi and Cheptulu, are on the rise after Kaimosi Friends University College was given a charter in August, with developers seeking to get prime land for development.

Officials want to tame the sales amid fears that locals could sell all their land and leave their families homeless.

Mr Papa warned chiefs and their assistants against presiding over what he called "careless" sale of land by families.

He warned that administrators who take part in such processes risk losing their jobs.

He said the administrators had started moving around with official rubber stamps to endorse land sales.

"Funny enough, chiefs are just signing the [land sale deals] deals. Some of them are just walking around with stamps and asking where land is being sold," he said.

He added: "I am asking chiefs to stop that. Some of them go ahead to take a share of the proceeds from the sale of land. Some even take the most share and leave."

Involve family

He advised land sellers to involve family members and only sell their parcels when there is a pressing issue to be addressed.

"I have information that here in Hamisi people are selling land left, right and centre. The land was left for them by their forefathers yet they are now selling it," he said.

He noted that some people who have sold land are loitering in market areas after they failed to put the money to meaningful use.

In August, former President Uhuru Kenyatta awarded Kaimosi Friends University College a charter and upgraded it to a full-fledged university.

It was renamed Kaimosi Friends University, raising hope among locals that the towns of Kaimosi, Cheptulu and Shamakhokho will start to grow.

The university's administrators have urged locals to invest in real estate by building decent hostels for students.

The university has over 4,000 students and does not have enough hostels for them all.

But acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Jack Nandi said the university will first assess the quality and security of outside accommodation before approving it for use by its students.