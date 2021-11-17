Vihiga budget breakthrough after court dismisses suit

Gavel

Justice William Musyoka dismissed the petition filed by former County Secretary Francis Ominde and Joseph Simekha with costs. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

The Vihiga County government can now start implementing its Sh5.8 billion 2021/22 budget after the High Court dismissed a petition challenging its legality.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.