Vihiga budget breakthrough after court dismisses suit

The Vihiga County government can now start implementing its Sh5.8 billion 2021/22 budget after the High Court dismissed a petition challenging its legality.

The petition was filed by former County Secretary Francis Ominde and Joseph Simekha who argued that the county's spending plan was not approved by the County Executive Committee.

They had asked the court to declare it illegal, a move that stalled financial flow in the county since the start of this financial year in July.

But Justice William Musyoka dismissed the petition with costs on Wednesday, saying it lacked merit.

He set aside interim orders and allowed the Controller of Budget to start releasing funds to the county.

"Petitioners have woefully failed to prove on balance of probability, a case against the respondents and in the event thus they have lost the cause and costs should follow that event," ruled Justice Musyoka.

The two petitioners had relied on a letter by Deputy Governor Dr Patrick Saisi alleging that the county's cabinet, of which he is a member, had not approved the budget as required by law.

Justice Musyoka did not consider this as a reliable document, only insisting that the petition was a constitutional one that lacked public interest.