Veteran newscaster Catherine Kasavuli laid to rest in Vihiga

Renowned media personality Catherine Kasavuli was on Saturday laid to rest at her Zululu home in Vihiga County with government and opposition leaders uniting over the need for implementation of universal healthcare to help boost the fight against lifestyle diseases.

Led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, the leaders said cancer and other lifestyle ailments were impoverishing and burdening families due to the high cost of treatment.

They said there was a need to hasten provision of improved universal healthcare to make treatment affordable.

Mr Wetang'ula recalled that he spent Sh5.8 million to treat his stepmother who was admitted to an Eldoret hospital for one week battling cancer.

This, he said, was a burden to most families and calls for intervention.

"It is a burden and expensive. We need to ensure improved universal healthcare is available to enable families manage medication," said Mr Wetang'ula.

Mr Wetang'ula said the Kenya Kwanza administration is determined to elevate the living standards across the country to enable everyone can access to a better life.

On his part, Mr Mudavadi said cancer brings too much burden to families, a situation he noted that the government is keen on addressing.

"Going forward, we need to inject in resources to fight the burden of lifestyle diseases. The ailments can impoverish any family because it strikes everywhere," said Mr Mudavadi.

Describing lifestyle diseases as a terminal situation, Mr Mudavadi said there is need to direct resources as a way of helping families overcome the burden.

The two senior government officials described the late Kasavuli as a star, who has left an indelible mark in the society.

They said she enlightened and informed the country about all the happenings across the globe.

Portrait of the late Veteran Journalist Catherine Kasavuli. Veteran newscaster was been laid to rest at her home in Zululu village, Vihiga County, on January 14. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Also present was Narc Kenya leader Ms Martha Karua.

Other leaders present included Vihiga Deputy Governor Mr Wilberforce Kitiezo, Vihiga Senator Mr Godfrey Osotsi, MPs John Waluke (Sirisia), Charles Gimose (Hamisi) and George Aladwa (Makadara).

Several journalists also attended the burial service that was held at Nyang'ori Boys High School in Vihiga County.

Mr Mudavadi said they were present at the service to "mourn our media heroine".

“I bring condolences from the president (William Ruto). The president gave much support to the family at the hospital and during burial preparations," said Mr Mudavadi.

On his part, Mr Mudavadi said the deceased rose to prominence at a time when the government was liberalising the airwaves.

"At the time, people were used to the then VoK that is the present day KBC. We loved to watch news to see the charming Kasavuli. She was a national asset and heroine," said Mr Wetang'ula.

Ms Karua called on the government to equip all the hospitals.

She said fully equipped hospitals can offer better services and ensure all ailments are treated.

"Leaders should ensure our hospitals are equipped to treat all the diseases. Kenyatta National Hospital is not fully equipped but it is trying to offer services," she said.

The family mourned their fallen kin saying they had lost a precious gift who exhibited too much obedience, love, kindness and care.

The family's matriarch, Rachael Kasavuli, said to her, the late Kasavuli was an angel, a precious jewel and a perfect gift that was sent from heaven.

She said she was going to miss her as she is laid to her final resting place.

"God gave me the best child, the most beautiful girl in the whole world, the most obedient, most loving, kind and caring. I will forever cherish our moments together," she said.

Mr Martin Kasavuli, Ms Kasavuli’s only son, eulogised her as his best friend, adding that it was God's blessings to be her son.

He said his mother ensured he is known to his relatives at the rural home in Zululu, Vihiga County, a move that enabled him to know his roots.

"Together, we regularly visited and I could look after my grandfather's cows. She blessed me with a rich life and always kept me close to God," he said.

He went on: "Our journey together was a colourful one that was filled with highs and lows but we never bowed and we soldiered on."

"She was loving and filled my life with laughter. We talked endlessly to late in the night," he added.

He said it was heart-breaking seeing his mother in pain as he fed and took care of her.

This, he said, lasted for four months, the period when she was admitted in hospital fighting for her life.

"Taking care of you was a privilege and honour. Seeing you in pain broke me in so many ways," he said, recalling that his mother had assured him she would return home by Christmas.

Sadly, the day was spent in hospital as she was still admitted.

Ms Kasavuli was born on February 22, 1962 to the late Ezekiel Kasavuli and Rachael.

She attended Langata Road Primary School and later Nairobi South Primary School.

She then joined Ngara Girls high school for her secondary education.

She had a relative who worked for VoK whom she visited, leading to her love for the media industry.

She joined the media house owing to her eloquence, confidence and intonation.

With this opportunity, she took media training at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) between 1980 and 1984.

She joined KTN in 1990 where she worked with other personalities including Joseph Warungu, Raphael Tuju, Njoroge Mwaura and Isaiah Kabera.