The curse of incest: Rejected at birth, ostracised by society

The birth of a baby is always a time of celebration. Childbirth is a joyous, beautiful occasion and even the scripture says the fruit of the womb is a divine reward. Truly, children are a gift from God.

But, lo and behold! Behind the closed doors of maternity centres, there are stories of pain and shame, and moments of courage and sacrifice. There are confrontations of tradition and modernity, and constant fights between religion and culture.

This happens when the innocent new-born brings tension to the family because of the parents’ incestuous relationship. In Africa, incest sparks strong emotions in the society, because the unions are forbidden.

In Western Kenya, the Luhya believe a child born out of incest brings curses to the community, such as mental problems and infertility. As such, the innocent babies are rejected at birth and condemned to death. This is done to, supposedly, cleanse the village, a ritual steeped in tradition. Such beliefs have, sadly, ripped many families apart, ostracised women and created psychological problems for the lucky few who escape the ritual to grow up without parents.

Rejected by elders

And so, it didn’t come as a surprise when a Vihiga court recently rescued six babies born out of incestuous relationships from the wrath of the Maragoli community. Aged between one and three months, they were rejected by elders at birth.

One after the other, they were brought before senior resident magistrate Rose Ndombi, who placed them in the custody of children’s homes.

Ms Ndombi committed them to the care of Springs of Life Children’s Home for three years as alternative homes are sought through adoption. It’s far away from their ancestral villages, meaning they will never ever meet their blood relatives.

Local tradition does not allow their mothers to breastfeed them as doing so could bring disaster to the community. It’s taboo.

Fury of the gods

Among the Maragoli, the verdict is simple — either throw them to the forest to be devoured by wild animals or kill them to save the community from the fury of the gods.

While presenting the babies in court, Vihiga Sub-County Children’s Officer Michael Nanjira said the home would protect them from injustice in the village and offer them an opportunity to grow up like other children in an environment filled with love.

“Should they not be adopted after the three years, they will be brought back to court to be recommitted. Initially, the mothers used to throw them away, or would sell them to families living far away from the community. They are unwanted,” said Mr Nanjira.

“The Children’s Act requires that every child should live. We opt to commit them through the court so that they can be taken to children homes and get alternative families and care,” he added.

Four other children aged between four months and 11 years were also committed to Springs of Life and Shangilia children homes. One had been abandoned in the streets as there was no family that had reported a missing child. This forced the children’s office to take up the matter.

“These children have been through hell and it’s our responsibility to protect them. There’s an eight-year-old who was rejected by the father after the mother died in 2017. The mother was working as a house-help in Kisumu and was impregnated by her employer, who denied responsibility,” said Mr Nanjira.

“Others were just in a hostile living environment and were committed to the care of the home until they turn 18 years,” he added.

In August last year, Mr Nanjira obtained a court order to commit 10 children who were aged between two weeks and nine months under the care of three children homes after they had been abandoned in hospital over incestuous relationships.

“I urge the public to let such children be taken through the right process instead of abandoning them. Report such cases to us in good time. Treating them as taboo children is wrong. Bring them for commitment and adoption,” said Mr Nanjira.

“Early reporting of incest cases will enable us to make quick arrangements towards committing them to a children home.”

Mwigina clan

The chairman of Maragoli Council of Elders, Mr Simon Muhindi, said incestuous relationships in the community led to the emergence of Mwigina clan. This is about children who were abandoned at birth because of their parents’ incestuous relationship.

“The clan was named after an abandoned child who was rescued by a woman. The woman named the child Mwigina because she found them on a rock. The child was exhausted,” said Mr Muhindi.

While the exact number of incest cases is not known as most go unreported, the children’s officer said his department is open to receive such children and put them under care.

There are more than 30,000 homeless children in Vihiga, a majority of whom are from incestuous relationships.



