Shock, anger after man is nailed on a tree for 'stealing' radio

Police in Vihiga County are looking for two suspects who nailed a 19-year old man on a guava tree over claims of stealing a radio set two weeks ago.

The shocking incident happened at Chamasilihi village on the outskirts of Mbale town on Friday evening. The two men inflicted serious injuries of the victim's hands.

Izava Chief Mr Evans Endesha confirmed the incident and revealed that the guava tree on which the victim was nailed is in the homestead of one of the assailants.

Mr Engesha told Nation he was alerted of the incident by villagers but when he arrived at the scene, the suspects had already fled.

The chief said they were forced to use a power saw to rescue Sambaya, who was bleeding profusely.

The victim was rushed to Vihiga County Referral Hospital in Mbale where he is being treated and a P3 form issued to help in police investigations.

"Trouble started two weeks ago when one of the suspects reported to the police that the victim had stolen his radio. The man was arrested but later released from police custody two days ago, a development that angered the complainant. With the help of his accomplice they got hold of the victim and nailed him on a tree where he stayed for more than an hour," said Mr Endesha.

According to Mr Endesha, the nails were so deep that they could not be pulled out.

"We had to get a power saw to cut down the tree so as to make it easy to free the victim," he said.

The police report seen by the Nation indicated that the chief reported the incident at 16:07hrs and the incident recorded under OB number 07/18/02/2022. .

The report says police from Kilingili Police Station visited the scene and found that one male adult had been injured.

According to the police report, the assailants fled the scene upon seeing the police.