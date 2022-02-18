Shock, anger after man is nailed on a tree for 'stealing' radio

The shocking incident happened at Chamasilihi village on the outskirts of Mbale town on Friday evening.

Photo credit: File

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

Police in Vihiga County are looking for two suspects who nailed a 19-year old man on a guava tree over claims of stealing a radio set two weeks ago.

