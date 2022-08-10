Ruto loses cool, scolds youth in Vihiga rally

DP William Ruto on Wednesday cut short his speech to reprimand youth attending Kenya Kwanza rally at Mbale Grounds in Vihiga County.

The DP's speech was interrupted on a number of occasions by commotion between supporters of ANC and UDA candidates. A team of youth supporting ANC Vihiga gubernatorial candidate Alfred Agoi was locking horns in a jeering match against supporters of UDA Sabatia parliamentary candidate Clement Sloya.