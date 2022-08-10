Ruto loses cool, scolds youth in Vihiga rally
DP William Ruto on Wednesday cut short his speech to reprimand youth attending Kenya Kwanza rally at Mbale Grounds in Vihiga County.
The DP's speech was interrupted on a number of occasions by commotion between supporters of ANC and UDA candidates. A team of youth supporting ANC Vihiga gubernatorial candidate Alfred Agoi was locking horns in a jeering match against supporters of UDA Sabatia parliamentary candidate Clement Sloya.
An agitated Ruto lashed out at the crowd ordering them to observe decorum or leave the rally. In one instance, he snapped at an attendee in the crowd for allegedly talking back at him.