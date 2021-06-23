Reprieve for Vihiga CECs as court stays impeachment

  • Dr Ottichilo said he fired them in compliance with a resolution of the county assembly, which indicted the four for incompetence, abuse of office, gross misconduct and violation of the Constitution.

Four Vihiga CECs who were dismissed by Governor Wilber Ottichilo on Tuesday following their impeachment by the County Assembly last week received a reprieve after the High Court stayed their dismissal from office.

