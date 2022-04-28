Region waiting to cash in on AfriCities summit

As Kisumu prepares to host the much-awaited AfriCities summit next month, hoteliers in neighbouring Vihiga County are salivating to tap into the influx of delegates coming for the event.

Some hotels in Vihiga, a largely rural county, are a hive of activity as owners upgrade them and their hospitality services in readiness to receive some of the 6,000 delegates.

The event starts on May 17 and will run for about eight days, with Vihiga hoteliers saying they are ready to house some of the local and international guests after they received approval from the AfriCities secretariat that is preparing for the event.

The Nation established yesterday that the hospitality industry in Vihiga County is keen to offer accommodation, transport and homestay services depending on the needs of guests.

Some of the hotels that are undergoing a facelift after being approved to host delegates are Sosa Cottages, Broadpark, Roddy's Green Lounge and Resort, Tripple T, Alliance hotel and Hemara Motel.

At Sosa Cottages, for instance, the proprietor, Mr Bruce Madete, said the facility is fully booked by delegates.

He said 50 international guests had booked the hotel that is in its final stages of a major facelift to offer visitors comfort.

Trained workers

He said the hotel's 43 workers have undergone training on how to handle international guests.

More workers have been recruited ahead of the event as the hotel seeks to earn more revenue from accommodation and travel arrangements.

“Kisumu hotels alone cannot hold all the 6,000 delegates. We are prepared for the influx. Our hotel has already been booked,” said Mr Madete.

He went on: “We are doing beautification, changing linen, and refurbishing some rooms and conference halls.”

“We are also recruiting quality staff to offer nationally and internationally accepted services. We have been in touch with the AfriCities secretariat so as to get the basic minimum qualifications,” Mr Madete added.

He noted that security at the hotel was being enhanced with improvements to CCTV camera coverage and functionality.

He noted that the facility, located on the outskirts of Mbale town that houses the county headquarters, is ready to offer accommodation and transport services.

The transport services include moving guests to and from Kisumu, as well as air ticket booking, Mr Madete said.

Accommodation rates range between Sh5,500 and Sh8,000 per day.

At Roddy's Green Lounge and Resort, the proprietor, Mr Rodricks Ambuka, said the facility is ready to offer services to guests.

Noting that the hotel, located on the outskirts of Luanda town, on Kisumu-Busia highway, Mr Ambuka said: “Our hotel is ready and available for any visitor. We have 14 good rooms and all of them are self-contained.”