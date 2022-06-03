One dead, several injured as bus crashes

One person died on the spot on Friday June 3 when a bus they were traveling in veered off the road and rolled at Losengeli in Sabatia, Vihiga County.

Several other passengers suffered injuries of different degrees and were rushed to Vihiga County Referral Hospital in Mbale and the Friends Jumuiya Hospital.

The Climax bus had 66 passengers and was on its way to Kakamega from Nairobi.

Sabatia sub-county Police Commander Patrick Gogo confirmed the incident saying the body of the unidentified middle-aged woman was taken to the Vihiga County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Also Read: Last words of Naivasha crash driver before he succumbed

Mr Gogo said the bus driver was trying to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle when it veered off the road.

"The driver of the bus went off the road to avoid hitting another vehicle. Several people sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital," said Mr Gogo.

The crash caused a traffic snarl-up on the Kapsabet-Chavakali road.

The property of passengers was strewn all over the scene. The windscreen of the bus was badly damaged.

Mr Gogo urged drivers to exercise caution on the road in order to avoid causing accidents.