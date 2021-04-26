One dead after Vihiga's unfinished funeral parlour collapses

Police in Vihiga County are investigating the collapse of a building under construction, an incident which left one person dead and another in a critical condition.

The incident shone the spotlight on the quality of work at the Sh40 million Vihiga County funeral parlour.

The building is next to Vihiga County Referral Hospital and the Sh250 million hospital plaza that is also under construction.

County Commander Benjamin Ong'ombe said they were looking into the identity of the contractor so they can issue summons as part of the probe.

"We have started investigations to know who is to blame. We call for calm. The contractor will be summoned," he said.

There were 38 workers at the site when the building caved in.

Mr Ong'ombe said 11 who had been trapped under the debris were rescued and taken to the county referral hospital.

Survivors are pictured at Vihiga County Referral Hospital following the collapse of a building under construction on April 26, 2021. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

The police boss called on construction industry players to ensure they have certified documents showing they are qualified to undertake such projects.

At the scene, police were seen collecting some of the materials used to put up the building for further assessment.

Mr Victor Otwere, a supervisor at the construction site, defended the quality of their work, noting engineers regularly assess the building.

Health executive Amos Kutwa said, "I have been told the perimeter wall that was constructed recently collapsed. Assessment is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the incident."