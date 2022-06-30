Office set up in Maragoli forest in efforts to restore water tower

Vihiga County has established an office deep in the Maragoli Hills forest as it works to rehabilitate the degraded 1,000-acre water tower.

The office was set up at Egago, with Governor Wilber Ottichilo saying his administration wants to maintain the forest cover achieved in the last five years.

Dr Ottichilo said Vihiga has attained 35.9 per cent forest cover and at least 60,000 seedlings were to be planted in the Maragoli Hills despite resistance from some locals, who uproot the young trees.

The personnel who will protect the seedlings will operate from the new office.

The forest suffered massive destruction in the early 1990s.

Late last year, Environment Chief Officer Richard Boiyo said 85 per cent of indigenous seedlings planted in the forest had survived after officials resolved to involve locals in restoration efforts.

Establish health centre

Governor Ottichilo noted that plans are underway to establish a health centre in the area as an incentive for locals to help rehabilitate the forest, and to bring vital health services closer to the people.

The villages of Muguga, Idabwongo, BuhaneInavi, Lodonyi, Liavora and Kisingilo sit on at least 40 acres of the forest land but their residents do not have title deeds.

The Ottichilo administration wants to mitigate the effects of climate change by planting trees in the Maragoli Hills and Kibiri forests by involving local communities.

The governor said counties neighbouring the Maragoli Hills forest stand to benefit from fresh air generated by Vihiga’s large forest cover.

He noted that following the start of tree planting, rivers and water catchment areas will come back to life.

About 20 streams originated at the foot of the forest. They dried up after the water tower was destroyed.