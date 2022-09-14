New Kaimosi University admits 1,000 more students

The newly chartered Kaimosi Friends University (KAFU) in Vihiga County has admitted 1,118 undergraduate students, slightly over a month after it was upgraded to a full-fledged university by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The students will study nursing and medicine, among other courses. The cohort includes 107 students who revised their choices in favour of KAFU following its change of status.

The latest admissions have raised the student population to over 4,000 as the university seeks to focus mainly on medicine and science courses.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Jack Nandi linked the high enrolment rate to the courses offered and underscored the university’s commitment to providing a good foundation for students in their careers.

Addressing the new students, Prof Nandi said: “The first year of university education is a foundation time. You will need to immerse yourself in the university to enrich your campus experience.”

He urged them to take advantage of the resources and opportunities available at the university and focus on laying the best foundations for leading an independent life in their career paths.

In tandem with CBC

Prof Nandi said KAFU is reviewing its programmes in line with the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

“Preparations to receive the first CBC cohort to the university system in 2029 are in top gear,” he said.

“The CBC system of learning is based on the needs and potentials of individual learners under a flexible framework and parameters that move and shift according to the learners’ ability.”

And added: “We will fund innovations geared towards solving societal problems.”

Last month, KAFU administrators said it will offer training in health sciences to boost its relevance in a crowded field.

Prof Nandi said at the time that students will be trained for jobs locally and abroad and to employ themselves.

He urged the Vihiga County government to consider setting up a modern referral hospital that will provide internship opportunities for the students.

KAFU opened schools of nursing and medicine, with Prof Nandi saying it will offer degrees and diplomas.

“We want to be relevant to this community by training individuals who can be absorbed in the global job market and even start their own jobs,” he said in August.

And added: “We don’t want to engage in traditional causes offered by the other universities that in the end turn out to be irrelevant to the job market and keep students out of employment and searching for job opportunities for long.”