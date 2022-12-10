Mudavadi to Mulembe nation: It’s time to drop Raila

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has asked voters in western Kenya to abandon the opposition and focus on supporting the Kenya Kwanza government.

Mr Mudavadi who was speaking in Vihiga County during an interdenominational prayer service and commissioning of a street lighting program on Saturday said it is time to work with President William Ruto.

During the campaigns in the run up to the 2022 General Election, Mr Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula called on the region to vote for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance that is led by Dr Ruto.

The region, however, failed to heed the calls and voted overwhelmingly for leaders allied to the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition led by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The voters also gave Mr Odinga the most votes with Dr Ruto getting slightly over 630,000 votes.

Four out of the five governors in the region - Dr Wilber Ottichilo (Vihiga), Mr Fernandes Barasa (Kakamega), Mr Paul Otuoma (Busia) and Mr George Natembeya (Trans Nzoia) - belong to the Azimio coalition.

Only Bungoma's Mr Kenneth Lusaka belongs to the Ford-Kenya, an affiliate party of Kenya Kwanza alliance.

Mr Mudavadi is seeking to make a shift in the region by prevailing on the Luhya to jump ship from Raila’s team that they have traditionally supported.

He said he is working with all the leaders in the region in respect to the decision taken by the voters.

His calls came just after Dr Ruto made a two-day visit to the region and dangled goodies including development projects and promises to award region with government appointments.

While speaking in Vihiga County, Mr Mudavadi on Saturday said it is time to identify where the star is.

“We have seen the north star after the election. The north star is the government that is in place now. This is where we should lay our support," said Mr Mudavadi.

On Thursday, Dr Ruto and Mr Mudavadi met leaders from the region at State Lodge in Kakamega.

The meeting attracted leaders from various political parties, including those allies to the opposition outfit.

Cotu bossFrancis Atwoli, who worked with Mr Odinga during the campaigns, also attended the meeting and addressed the gathering.

Mr Atwoli and Dr Ruto buried the hatchet, a sign that the President is keen on consolidating his support ahead of the 2027 polls.

Mr Atwoli has since said it would be an uphill task to defeat Dr Ruto in 2027, sentiments that were also echoed by Mr Mudavadi during the State Lodge meeting.

And on Saturday in Vihiga, Mr Mudavadi - who was accompanied by ODM's Dr Ottichilo - said Kenyans voted for Dr Ruto in August.

“Kenyans voted for Ruto and he has formed the government. I’m in that government and Ruto is the President," said Mr Mudavadi, adding that the election is behind us and it is time to forge ahead.

While aware that his ANC candidate for Vihiga's governorship, Mr Alfred Agoi, lost at the polls, Mr Mudavadi said it was the decision of voters to re-elect Dr Ottichilo.

He said he respects the decision that also saw voters elect other leaders for various other seats.

“We have no option but to come and work together," said Mr Mudavadi, who also made a courtesy call at Dr Ottichilo's office and held a closed door meeting with his executive.

Dr Ottichilo expressed willingness to work with the government saying the election is now "behind us".