Marende, Khaniri pick running mates for Vihiga governor race

Two gubernatorial aspirants in Vihiga County have unveiled their running mates.

Both picks are youthful, suggesting a deliberate push to inject fresh blood into their campaigns.

Senator George Khaniri and former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende have named Mr Jerald Samoyo and Mr Humphrey Kisia, respectively, to their tickets.

While unveiling Mr Samoyo, Mr Khaniri said he intends to nurture the youth to take up leadership roles and represent the populous group in leadership and governance.

He said he picked Mr Samoyo after conducting an "extensive search and consultations" with elders, the business community, the youth and women leaders.

He described his new political partner as a qualified and dedicated brilliant young man who is ready to offer his experience and expertise in his quest to transform the livelihoods of residents.

Mr Smoyo made his first attempt in politics in 2017, when he ran for the Vihiga parliamentary seat and came fourth after Mr Ernest Ogesi (the incumbent), Ms Dorcas Kedogo (now NCIC commissioner) and Mr Wilberforce Kitiezo.

Petroleum engineer

The petroleum engineer by profession hails from Gavalagi village. "Through him, we are also nurturing the youths in leadership positions. He has a strong professional background and hands-on experience in engineering gathered widely from the private sector with international organisations," said Mr Khaniri.

Mr Samoyo termed the decision to pick him as a new beginning for the devolved unit, noting that he brings political experience complete with youthfulness and vigour.

"We have been shaken by tragic leadership, ineptitude, scandals and broken promises. Our people are searching for new voices, new ideas and a new leader. Our people have rejected the view that we must be reconciled to failures and mediocrity," said Mr Samoyo.

For his part, Mr Marende unveiled Mr Kisia, saying he is youthful and talented and that he will be the face of the majority youth in his administration.

Speaking after the announcement, Mr Kisia, who hails from Vihiga constituency, offered to galvanise support for Mr Marende from the populous Maragoli sub-tribe.