Luanda sheds negative tag to attract investors

For many, the mention of Luanda in Vihiga County conjures up the image of a market packed with bhang smokers and other social misfits.

The trading centre that sits on the busy Kisumu-Busia highway is now growing rapidly and drawing more investors, who are putting up modern buildings and setting up businesses.

Away from its association with bhang smoking and social misfits, the township – some 22.3km from Mbale town, the county headquarters – has been earmarked for a total transformation with the latest push for municipality status.

The township is a gateway to neighbouring Uganda.

With the onset of devolution, the town began attracting investment in infrastructure, hospitality, financial services and trading.

This has quickly converted it into the county's second highest revenue earner after Mbale.

Luanda comes alive every Monday and Thursday when traders and buyers from different places, including Uganda, converge on it.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was seen as the weakest link in the fight against the virus, with long-distance truck drivers stopping in the town for food, entertainment and accommodation.

It started as one of the administrative divisions in the then larger Emuhaya district between 2007 and 2009 but its latest growth is as a result of devolution.

Its key features are the Luanda post office, banks, an open-air market, hotels and the Mumboha stadium.

And it is poised to grow even further following the push by Governor Wilber Ottichilo's administration to elevate it to a municipality.

To make this a reality, the county assembly last week held its first 'Bunge Mashinani' sittings in the township, where a motion to kick-start the upgrade was tabled, discussed and approved by the 38-member House.

The motion was moved by Luanda Township MCA Tom Atingo, who said the township is ripe for the upgrade.

Resolution of the county assembly

The county government is undertaking spatial planning of the town, which could cost up to Sh10 million, to ensure a seamless upgrade in line with the Urban Areas and Cities Act, 2011.

Speaker Hasna Mudeizi said the motion was the first step in changing Luanda sub-county into a municipality in line with Section 9 of the Urban Areas and Cities Act, 2011.

Vihiga County assembly Speaker Hasna Mudeizi when she presided over a special sitting at Mumboha on Monday October 25. The sitting was called to debate a Motion that will start the process of elevating Luanda town to a municipality. Photo credit: Derick Luvega | Nation Media Group

Section 9(1) states: "The county governor may, on the resolution of the county assembly, confer the status of a municipality on a town that meets the criteria set out in subsection (3), by grant of a charter in the prescribed form."

According to Governor Ottichilo, who attended the special sitting, Luanda needs to satisfy set criteria to acquire municipality status. He noted that this is the reason they are redrawing its boundaries so as to qualify for the upgrade and municipality funding.

The spatial planning will take into account the required population of at least 250,000, according to the final gazetted results of the last population census, in this case, 2019.

Dr Ottichilo also said the spatial plan will come up with an integrated development plan, demonstrable revenue collection potential, capacity to effectively and efficiently deliver essential services to its residents and proof that space is available for expansion.

The county government has in the recent past installed street lighting, markets and fire stations to boost the spirited push to upgrade the township.

"Once declared a municipality, a board will be put in place to implement the spatial plan that is being developed. From the plan, the board will come up with projects that will be submitted to the county assembly for approval," Dr Ottichilo said.

Granite processing factory

"The approved projects are then taken to Nairobi for funding from the Ministry of Planning or donors. The world is evolving into towns and in the near future, about 70 per cent of the population will be residing in towns."

Ms Mudeizi, the county assembly Speaker, noted that with the new development, the township will be divided into industrial and residential zones.

This, she said, will ensure that land to be placed under payment of rates is identified to avoid subjecting residential and private homes into payment of rates.

The push for municipal status comes as the national government is setting up a granite processing factory in the area.

The Ministry of Petroleum said an Italian investor has been identified to fund the processor, a move that has boosted Luanda’s latest quest for municipality status.

Should the move materialise, Luanda will become the second municipality in Vihiga County.

The other is Vihiga, being established with a Sh250 million annual grant from the World Bank.

The municipality covers the five key townships of Mbale, Majengo, Chavakali, Mudete and Gisambai and its board is chaired by Josephat Amadi.