Lobby: Mt Elgon land question could trigger violence

As the August General Election draws closer, three religious groups under the Western Kenya Peace Initiative have urged the government to expedite the issuing of title deeds to 1,700 families in the volatile Mt Elgon area.

Politicians, they said, were blowing the issue of delayed land ownership documents out of proportion, warning that this could cause conflict ahead of the polls.

Spokespeople for the lobby told journalists in Vihiga County that they were also reaching out to the government to enhance the degazettement of additional reserve land to resettle more families who were displaced by clashes caused by the now silenced Sabaot Land Defense Forces (SLDF).

Mr Stephen Kirwa, a representative of Anglican Development Services (ADS), said only 600 families had received their title deeds and urged the remaining families to collect theirs.

ADS, Rural Services Programme (RSP) and Coptic Mission Hospital have teamed up under the lobby to identify gaps that could spark post-election violence.

Their representatives said they had identified possible hotspots and causes of conflict, with the emotive land issue one of the main issues of concern.

Mr Kirwa said conflicts over resources and the land problem in Mt Elgon need urgent intervention.

Citing Kopsiro in Mt Elgon, Mr Kirwa said resettlement had taken too long.

"SLDF was neutralised by the army. Out of the 1,700 families, only 600 have collected their title deeds. We urge the government to degazette more forest land so as to resettle many other people," he said.

He went on: "Peace is slowly returning in Mt Elgon but the people there are still struggling over scarce water and this can be a possible cause of conflict ahead of the election."

Mr Kirwa noted that the region is a water tower and the ongoing Sh600 million water project funded by the Korean government should first benefit locals before it is extended to other areas.

The project is expected to serve residents of Kopsiro, Chebirik, Kubra, Chepkuru, Echongieyo and Kibabi.

"Mt Elgon wants peace and will not witness inter-tribal politics," he said.

Mr Wycliffe Livumbatse, of RSP, added that they had identified the border areas of Aldai, Hamisi and Maseno as possible causes of conflict.

But they said they are reaching out to young people, women, grassroots leaders and religious groups to enhance peaceful coexistence.

Mr Livumbatse, however, said their efforts were being undermined by political differences, handouts given out by politicians and rising poverty levels and cost of living.

Mr Oscar Otieno, a cleric with ADS, said the Western Kenya Peace Initiative is active in the North Rift, South Rift, Nyanza and the former Western province.

He observed that politicians were taking advantage of delayed title deeds in Mt Elgon to incite residents.