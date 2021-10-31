Keveye High School students on the rampage over insecurity

Keveye Girls High School students camp in the playground with police officers on guard on October 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Derrick Luvega | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Students of Keveye Girls High School in Vihiga County went on strike on Sunday. The learners were protesting over alleged insecurity and high handedness by the school administration.

