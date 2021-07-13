Kenya Power distances itself from Vihiga oxygen crisis

Vihiga County Teaching and Referral Hospital

Vihiga County Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

It has emerged that the Vihiga County Government ignored Kenya Power's advice to not commission a Sh30 million oxygen plant at the county referral hospital until proper electricity supply load was installed.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Kiambaa poll big test for Nyoro

  2. Young mother accused of dumping newborn baby in a toilet

  3. Sharon Otieno: Police failed to lift finger prints from scene

  4. PRIME Nakuru tycoons’ families bitter inheritance battles

  5. Man who defiled neighbour's toddler gets life in jail

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.