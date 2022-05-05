Kenha faulted for open manholes on Kisumu-Kakamega road

The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) has been blamed for open drains along the busy Kisumu-Kakamega highway after people were reported to have fallen into the water-filled trenches and died.

The criticism follows the discovery of a man’s body in a drain in Mbale town on Saturday. Residents, including traders, warned that they would stop paying taxes to the Vihiga County government until Kenha brings back the contractor to rehabilitate the site.

Because of recent rains, the drains are blocked and filled with water, emitting a nauseating stench and posing health hazards to people who run businesses along the highway.

The death of the unidentified middle-aged man was the second reported in a few months. Another body was recently found in an open drain in Chavakali.

Some people have also been injured after accidentally falling into the drains, prompting residents to blame the county government.

But Governor Wilber Ottichilo’s administration faults Kenha, saying construction of the highway was its project and the agency had abandoned it.

In a statement from County Secretary Ezekiel Ayiego, the devolved unit called on Kenha to take responsibility for the mess it created.

Mr Ayiego said the contractor was supervised by Kenha and was last on the site in August 2021.

"Kenha should take responsibility [for] the injuries and other health hazards arising from the open drains which are blocked and have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and waste disposal sites," Mr Ayiego said.

No lights

He went on: "Kenha was under duty to cover all the drains, install lights in urban areas and complete beautification at designated points.

"Our appeal for Kenha to get the contractor back to the site to complete the construction work had remained fruitless."

Traders have complained that the drains are a major health hazard in the busy area that has major banks, malls, restaurants, stalls and other businesses.

Led by Arafat Athman, residents said they were planning a major demonstration to agitate for closing the drains.

They also said they will stop paying taxes to the county government and block political campaigns until their grievances are addressed.

"Mbale residents have complained repeatedly about the open drains. Recently, a woman and her child fell into this drain," said Mr Athman.

He added: "The governor promised he would follow up and ensure Kenha closed the drains. Why has it taken all this time to address the issue?"

The traders and other residents said Kenha officials had toured the area and promised to close the drains but nothing had been done.