Kafu or MMUST on your certificate? You decide, Kaimosi graduands told

The newly chartered Kaimosi Friends University (Kafu) in Vihiga County has asked its first cohort of students readying for their December graduation to decide whether they would like their certificates to read Kafu or its mother university, Masinde Muliro.

Kafu administrators say they want to hold the first graduation ceremony as a full-fledged university. They explained that allowing students to choose between the two schools is a normal practice that is included in the transition clause.

Students who want Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) in Kakamega on their certificates have until October 15 to notify Kafu.

Kafu’s charter gives it the autonomy and mandate to graduate students, explained Dr J. Amunga, the acting senior assistant registrar.

Before former President Uhuru Kenyatta awarded Kafu the charter on August 2, students at what was then called Kaimosi Friends University College (Kafuco) graduated through MMUST.

First graduation

Kafu is planning its first graduation ceremony under its new status as a full-fledged university, Dr Amunga said.

But in a memo to students, Dr Amunga said any prospective graduate with a contrary opinion was free to inform Kafu by October 15.

Kafu started as Kafuco in September 2014 and was under the mentorship of MMUST, through which the school graduated its students.