Jobs for youth tops the agenda as five battle for governor seat

The gubernatorial race in Musalia Mudavadi’s Vihiga backyard has attracted five aspirants, with the contest for the August 9 polls narrowing down to pledges on youth employment and establishment of industries.

Governor Wilber Ottichilo (ODM) is fighting to retain the seat on the basis of good performance amid intensified push by four other candidates who are seeking to replace him.

Former governor Moses Akaranga (PPK) is fighting to reclaim the post he lost in 2017. Senator George Khaniri (UDP), Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi (ANC) and former County Secretary Francis Ominde are also eyeing the seat.

Deputy Governor Patrick Saisi and former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende (DAP-K) dropped out of the race.

Dr Saisi is now supporting Mr Khaniri while Mr Marende has not publicly declared whom he supports.

The deputy governor fell out with Dr Ottichilo while Mr Marende shelved his bid after he was promised the Senate Speaker seat by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Major boost for Ottichilo

Mr Marende’s exit is a major boost for Dr Ottichilo as his candidature would have split the Banyore voter bloc that is second highest after the Maragoli.

Similarly, Dr Saisi’s exit from the gubernatorial contest is a shot in the arm for Mr Khaniri since both of them belong to the Tiriki sub-tribe.

This leaves Mr Khaniri as the sole contestant for governor from the vote-rich Hamisi Sub-county that has 82,012 registered voters.

Dr Saisi is calling for a united Tiriki sub-tribe to enable one of their own to ascend to the helm of the county’s leadership.

Hamisi Constituency is followed by Sabatia that has 70,251 voters, Luanda (54,049), Vihiga (51,979) and Emuhaya (47,683).

The main factors that are playing out during the campaigns and may influence the outcome of the election are sub-tribe politics, political alliances and or parties, regional balancing, financial muscle, gender and youth as well as pledges.

Future leadership

Mr Khaniri and Mr Ominde have picked youthful politicians as their running mates, saying this will enable them nurture the youth for future leadership.

Mr Khaniri named Mr Jerald Samoyo, an engineer, as his running mate while Mr Ominde picked Mr Wycliffe Chabaya.

Dr Ottichilo is eyeing the Maragoli vote after settling on Wilberforce Kitiezo from Vihiga Constituency as his running mate.

On his part, Mr Agoi has his eyes fixed on the Tiriki vote after he picked Ms Joyce Mmaitsi as his deputy.

He had earlier picked Mr Vincent Mmaitsi as his running mate but IEBC failed to clear him on grounds that he resigned from public service on May 10 instead of before the constitutional deadline of February 9.

Mr Agoi had to drop Mr Mmaitsi and pick his sister Joyce, who are children of former Hamisi MP Samson Mmaitsi.

Track record

Dr Ottichilo said his track record speaks for itself and is urging voters to give him a second term. He cites key projects in the water, health, education, infrastructure, trade and lands sectors and his role in the ongoing establishment of Vihiga and Luanda municipalities.

But the entry of Senator Khaniri into the gubernatorial race has caused a new twist to the county’s political arithmetic.

In 2017, the Tiriki provided the swing vote that propelled Dr Ottichilo to power as he had Dr Saisi as his running mate.

In 2013, the Tiriki vote helped Mr Akaranga become the first governor.

Mr Paul Mbuni, Mr Akaranga’s running mate, insists the Tiriki still support Mr Akaranga: “Tiriki East is the bedrock of Hamisi politics. This will be clear on August 9 when we get to the ballot to vote.”

But there is a growing push by the Tiriki that the top job should be rotational after the Maragoli held it through Mr Akaranga (2013-2017) and the Banyore through Dr Ottichilo.

‘Most experienced politician’

In his campaigns, Mr Khaniri said he is the most experienced politician to take over the seat.

“My uncles in Maragoli and friends in Bunyore will only support me if the Tiriki are solidly behind me. I’m going out there to hunt for you (the Tiriki) and so we must get out as a bloc and not be divided,” Mr Khaniri said.

As Mr Khaniri seeks to consolidate the Hamisi vote, Mr Akaranga and Mr Agoi are bickering on who of them controls the Tiriki vote.

“Agoi should know that I’ve a large following in Hamisi. By now, Agoi should have seen that I’m the one who can take over the county leadership,” Mr Akaranga said.

Mr Agoi is reaching out to the Tiriki and offering them the running mate slot and a pledge to protect their traditional circumcision sites.

The Tiriki value their traditional circumcision rites and boys who undergo the cut stay in the forest for one month before they graduate to manhood.

On the political cards is the issue of establishment of a university in Kaimosi, Hamisi Sub-county.

Kaimosi Friends University College—an offshoot of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology—was established in September 2014.

University charter

Mr Khaniri is pushing for the award of a university charter to the institution.

Also at stake is Dr Ottichilo’s failed plan to establish an export processing zone and industrial park in Kaimosi.

Meanwhile, Mr Agoi feels that the quest by Mr Mudavadi’s ANC party to clinch the Vihiga governorship for the first time since the advent of devolution could suffer should there be a split in the Maragoli vote. Mr Agoi noted that a pollster had placed Dr Ottichilo in the lead at 33 per cent, followed by himself with 31 per cent and Mr Akaranga third with a 20 per cent rating.

Political partnership

“The Maragoli may end up dividing their votes. It’s proper that Akaranga shelves his ambition in my favour because he already had his time in the first devolution government,” Mr Agoi said.

Mr Akaranga is the party leader of Progressive Party of Kenya and is confident that he has the backing of a majority of the Maragoli voters.

He further calls on Mr Mudavadi to give his home county direction by forging a political partnership between him and his nemesis Mr Agoi, warning that “money will not be a deciding factor in this election”.

Six-piece voting

Amidst all this, Mr Mudavadi is insisting on a six-piece voting.

“I need soldiers from the ground. Everyone else, including [DP William] Ruto and (Ford Kenya leader Moses) Wetang’ula are rooting for six-piece in their strongholds,” Mr Mudavadi said.

He noted that the election of Dr Ottichilo in 2017 made him a laughing stock.

Before Mr Marende dropped out of the race, Bunyore elders had unsuccessfully prevailed on him to shelve his gubernatorial ambition in favour of Dr Ottichilo.