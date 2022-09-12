How an investor is coping with doing business on fragile borders

In the interest of promoting peaceful coexistence on the borders of three counties after the divisive election period, a hotelier in western Kenya has started inter-county sporting and music events.

Dr Kennedy Ondede, the proprietor of Turaco Inter-County Resort that sits on the borders of Vihiga, Nandi and Kisumu counties, has brought together football teams and choir groups from the three regions to advance the agenda through competitions.

Nandi County largely supported President-elect William Ruto, while Vihiga and Kisumu gave most of their votes to ODM leader Raila Odinga, leading to sharp political divisions.

The border areas are largely remote and the inhabitants include the Luhya, Kalenjin, Terik and Luo communities.

Parts of the hospitality establishment are in Hamisi constituency in Vihiga, Aldai in Nandi and Kisumu East in Kisumu County.

The hotelier believes fostering peaceful coexistence is key to a united country and business growth.

The establishment sits on the Shamakhokho-Serem-Gambogi road on land that extends to Vihiga, Kisumu and Nandi counties.

Dr Ondede has also reached out to political leaders of the three counties so as to boost his plan for peace on the border.

While there has been no sign of animosity on the border, Dr Ondede said his initiative seeks to enable residents to ‘move on’ as a united front.

He believes this will also enable the hotel to easily roll out corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects across the border.

Children

The activities also brought together children from schools in the area, who participated in various games and musical competitions.

“We invited the surrounding counties to come and join us in terms of talent growth. This is to also build our relationship at the border,” said Dr Ondede.

And added: “This is not to be taken to mean that there is any challenge but we now want to move forward and ensure that we jointly engage in development activities.”

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo (ODM) attended the events and said he represented his colleagues Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu, ODM) and Mr Stephen Sang’ (Nandi, UDA).

Dr Ottichilo said cohesion in the border area is key in growing wealth “for our people”, adding that the hotelier’s decision was welcome.